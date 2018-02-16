San Diego State baseball starts the year off with three-game home slate against UC Santa Barbara on Feb. 16.

Before they do, however, the Aztecs will receive their championship rings from last years fourth Mountain West Conference championship in five seasons.

This will be the first time SDSU hands out the rings on the field, whereas in previous years the team has chosen to hold the ceremony at Viejas Arena.

“Its exciting, it’s the first time we’ve done it in baseball,” head coach Mark Martinez said. “It’s going to be really exciting to bring back the guys from last year’s team… to come back to the baseball field and celebrate another championship at Tony Gwynn Stadium.”

SDSU finished last season with a record of 42-21, and Martinez said he is ready to continue that success coming in to the new year.

“We have a lot to build on,” Martinez said. “We are looking forward to opening weekend and the rest of the season.”

Senior outfielder Chase Calabuig, a local product from Mission Viejo, said that he is excited to receive his ring, and that it will provide motivation for the upcoming season.

“I think it just kind of reminds us what we went through to get to that point last season and it kind of just allows us to reflect on the success we had,” Calabuig said. “I definitely think it’s more of a motivation to want to do it again and be able to see that ring and be able to put it on again.”

Click here to read the full story on The Daily Aztec