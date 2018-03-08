Aztecs set to face Fresno in MW Tournament quarterfinals

San Diego State men’s basketball is set to face off against Fresno State University in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on March 8.

SDSU finished the regular season with a record of 19-10, and earned the fifth-seed in the MW tournament – and the first-round bye that comes with it – with a conference record of 11-7.

The Aztecs currently have a season-long six game winning streak, and will look to stay hot against fourth-seeded Fresno (21-10, 11-7 MW), which has beaten them twice already this year.

“They seem to have our number, but we’ll make a few adjustments,” head coach Brian Dutcher said of the Bulldogs. “(We’ll) take a little bit better care of the ball this time than we did at their place, have (senior guard Trey Kell) back on the floor and hopefully be able to beat a really good Rodney Terry team in Vegas.”

