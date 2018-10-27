Aztecs season ends with 3-1 loss to New Mexico

SAN DIEGO (Daily Aztec) - A light fog settled over the SDSU Sports Deck on Friday night, the scene of the regular season finale for San Diego State women’s soccer against University of New Mexico.

Foggier than the field was the Aztecs playoff hopes, with the team needing a victory to secure the final spot in the Mountain West Conference postseason tournament.

It was not meant to be.

SDSU (6-10-3, 4-4-3 MW) kept it close with a goal in the first half, but fell 3-1 against a high-powered Lobos side which finished with a 16-11 shot advantage.

With the loss SDSU finished eighth in the MWC standings, failing to reach the postseason.

“We didn’t give a performance that we needed to give to put ourselves in a position to be in the conference tournament,” head coach Mike Friesen said. “Honestly, we just weren’t good enough.”

