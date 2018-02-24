Aztecs score on wild pitch for 3-2 victory over Arizona

SAN DIEGO (Daily Aztec) - San Diego State baseball played extra innings Friday night, with 1,224 in attendance witnessing a wild-pitch walk off 3-2 victory for the Aztecs over the University of Arizona at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

SDSU sophomore infielder Jacob Maekawa came home from third base to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on a wild pitch from Arizona senior pitcher Tylor Megill.

Maekawa led off the inning by drawing a walk and made it to third base, before a high-and-away fastball to junior catcher Dean Nevarez got away and allowed him to score the winning run.

Megill was saddled with the loss, while Aztecs senior pitcher Jorge Fernandez was credited with his first win of the year after giving up one hit in 1.2 innings, striking out three.

The win improves SDSU to 4-1 on the season, while the loss drops the Wildcats to 3-2.

