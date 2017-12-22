Aztecs earn marquee win over No. 12 Gonzaga, 72-70

SAN DIEGO (Daily Aztec) - San Diego State men’s basketball welcomed a nationally ranked team to Viejas Arena for the first time this season.

The Aztecs have yet to trail to one.

SDSU jumped out to a quick lead against No. 12 ranked Gonzaga University, holding on for a wire-to-wire 72-70 victory on Thursday night.

“Our kids played gritty, they played tough, they rose to the occasion,” head coach Brian Dutcher said.

The Aztecs improve to 8-3 on the season, and took advantage of their last chance for a statement victory before heading into conference play against the University of Wyoming on Dec. 27.

“It’s a great win for us,” Dutcher said. “I’ve said I’m not going to worry about resume and stuff like that but when you beat a ranked team it feels good.”

