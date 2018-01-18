Aztecs drop another close contest to Bulldogs, 77-73

SAN DIEGO (Daily Aztec) - The last time San Diego State men’s basketball played Fresno State University at Viejas Arena, the visitors from up North walked off the Aztecs court with a victory.

On Wednesday night SDSU’s chance for revenge slipped right through its fingers, as the team gave up a 10-point second half lead to fall to the visiting Bulldogs by a score of 77-73.

It was only the second home loss of the season for the Aztecs, who fell to 7-2 on Steve Fisher Court, 11-6 overall and 3-3 in Mountain West Conference play.

The loss was also the second straight for an SDSU team which came in still reeling from an 83-80 road loss at Boise State University only four days ago.

“We made enough plays to win the game just not enough down the stretch to win the game,” head coach Brian Dutcher said. “After the game I told the team in the locker room… one thing is for certain, no one is going to feel sorry for you – so don’t feel sorry for yourself.”

Fresno (14-6, 4-3 MW) broke a 68-68 tie with just over two minutes to play after four consecutive free throws from senior guard Ray Bowles Jr. (13 points) gave the Bulldogs a 72-68 lead with 1:35 left.

The Aztecs were able to get to within one point twice in the final minute and thirty seconds – after a long three-pointer from senior guard Trey Kell (14 points, five assists) and two free throws from redshirt freshman forward Jalen McDaniels – but a blocked shot and a turnover on their final two possessions doomed any chance for a last second comeback.

“Credit to them they didn’t stop fighting they competed to the end,” Kell said. “I feel like we let that one slip away.”

