Aztecs cruise to 6-2 victory over Trojans

SAN DIEGO (Daily Aztec) - San Diego State hockey exploded on offense late during a 6-2 win over University of Southern California on Saturday night at the Joan Kroc Center.

The Aztecs took on the Trojans for the second time in as many days, and looked to build on their momentum coming off a 7-2 victory.

SDSU (5-3-1) appeared tired to start the game, and USC attempted to take advantage by bringing physical play.

Head coach Phil Bateman said his team was not at its best to start.

“They were flat,” he said. “I think ultimately, if anything, physically they just didn’t have what we are accustomed to, but also mentally we weren’t as sharp.”

The Trojans strategy seemed to spark the Aztecs, however, and the home team began to fight back. Both side were guilty of multiple penalties in the first period.

After a scrum in front of the USC net, the teams were forced to play 4-on-4 hockey.

Click here to read the full story on The Daily Aztec