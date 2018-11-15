Aztecs cruise to 103-64 victory over Texas-Southern

SAN DIEGO (Daily Aztec) - San Diego State men’s basketball reached the century mark on Wednesday night in a 103-64 victory over University of Texas Southern at Viejas Arena.

SDSU made quick work of their challengers from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, leading by as many as 41 points and never trailing after scoring the first eight points against the Tigers.

“I was happy with our effort tonight, it was about what I thought it would be,” head coach Brian Dutcher said. “We said we wanted to really run them.”

The victory was the final tune-up for the Aztecs before the team jets off to Hawaii to compete in the Maui Invitational on Monday, where No. 1 ranked Duke awaits.

“That’s why these kids come to San Diego State,” Dutcher said. “We promise them we’re going to play marquee games and give them the opportunity to play on the biggest stage, and it will be the biggest stage that day.”

The offensive explosion saw SDSU shoot 53 percent from the field and have six players finish in double figures, with sophomore forward Matt Mitchell leading the charge with 21 points to go with five rebounds and three assists.

Mitchell said he welcomes getting the ball on offense and producing for the Aztecs.

“For me it’s just creating mismatches, and just trying to make the best play for our team when the ball is in my hands,” he said.

