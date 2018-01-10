Aztecs cruise past Spartans, 85-49, for third straight win

SAN DIEGO (Daily Aztec) -

As the rain came down outside of Viejas Arena on Tuesday night, inside the arena San Diego State men’s basketball rained down buckets on visiting San Jose State University, winning 85-49.

The victory was payback for the Aztecs (11-4, 3-1 MW), who lost on the road last season against a Spartans team which sits at the bottom of the Mountain West Conference standings with a record of 3-13 (0-5 in conference).

“We just wanted to get one this year. Just wanted to get this W,” junior forward Devin Watson said. “We lost to them last year at their place. We knew we had momentum here.”

The win was the third straight for the Aztecs, who improved to 8-1 at home.

The game remained close for much of the first half, with SDSU leading 32-23 at intermission, before the Aztecs came out of the break on a 16-2 run to put the game out of reach for the visiting Spartans.

Click here to read the full story on The Daily Aztec