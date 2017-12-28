Aztecs corralled by Cowboys, 82-69, in conference opening loss

LARAMIE (Daily Aztec) - San Diego State men’s basketball had won thirteen of its last fifteen conference openers coming into Wednesday night’s battle against the University of Wyoming.

Make that thirteen of its last sixteen.

The Aztecs could not keep up with their sharp shooting conference foe, and fell 82-69 to the Cowboys in Laramie, Wyoming.

Wyoming made seven of 12 three-point attempts in the second half, including three from senior forward Hayden Dalton, who finished with a career high 36 points to go with 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

SDSU (8-4, 0-1 MW) found itself down by as many as 19 points in the second half, as Wyoming (10-4, 1-0 MW) rode the hot hand of Dalton to a runaway victory.

Click here to read the full story on The Daily Aztec