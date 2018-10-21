Aztecs avoid upset with 16-13 victory over San Jose State

SAN DIEGO (Daily Aztec) - San Diego State football won a defensive battle, 16-13, against San Jose State on Saturday night at SDCCU Stadium.

The Aztecs (6-1, 3-0) found themselves tied at 13 going into the final quarter against a winless Spartan team that came in with the 114th ranked defense and 123rd ranked offense in the country.

“San Jose State gave us everything we could handle tonight,” junior quarterback Ryan Agnew said. “They are an outstanding football team, their record doesn’t show it.”

Sophomore cornerback Tariq Thompson gave the Aztecs a spark in the fourth quarter, after he intercepted a deep pass thrown by SJSU quarterback Josh Love, returning it to the 50-yard line with 7:15 to play.

Senior kicker John Baron II nailed a 52-yard field goal to give the Aztecs a 16-13 lead with 4:36 to play in the game.

Baron finished a perfect three for three on the night, and had the game-deciding field goal for the second time this season.

The Spartans got the ball back with 51 seconds left in the game, following an Aztecs three-and-out.

SJSU watched the clock run out on its final drive, failing to get out of bounds following a tipped pass from Love that was caught by Love himself.

Click here to read full story The Daily Aztec