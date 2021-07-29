Watch
Athletics light up Snell, beat Padres 10-4 to split series

Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left visits starting pitcher Blake Snell, right, at the mound in a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 7:46 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 10:46:30-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Sean Manaea took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer to carry the Oakland Athletics to a 10-4 win against the San Diego Padres.

Manaea kept the Padres off the basepaths until he walked former Athletics player Jurickson Profar with one out in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer then lofted a a bloop single to shallow center to end Manaea's bid for a second career no-hitter.

The left-hander no-hit the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2018.

Manaea struck out nine Padres and took his record to 8-6.

Padres starter Blake Snell's rocky season continued, with the lefty lasting only four innings -- walking four batters and giving up seven earned runs.

