Athletics light up Snell, beat Padres 10-4 to split series

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Sean Manaea took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer to carry the Oakland Athletics to a 10-4 win against the San Diego Padres.

Manaea kept the Padres off the basepaths until he walked former Athletics player Jurickson Profar with one out in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer then lofted a a bloop single to shallow center to end Manaea's bid for a second career no-hitter.

The left-hander no-hit the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2018.

Manaea struck out nine Padres and took his record to 8-6.

Padres starter Blake Snell's rocky season continued, with the lefty lasting only four innings -- walking four batters and giving up seven earned runs.