Athlete dies at CrossFit 2024 Games during swimming event in Texas lake

Organizers for the 2024 CrossFit Games released a statement on Thursday confirming the death of one of the competitors during an individual swimming portion of the multi-day event held in Texas.

CrossFit Games said in the statement that it was "fully cooperating with authorities and doing everything we can to support the family at this time."

Scripps News has reached out to the Forth Worth Fire Department, who responded to the scene, but didn't immediately receive further details on the recovery efforts and investigation.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that a 28-year-old competitor from Serbia died, calling them an accomplished athlete in CrossFit, according to posts on social media.

Officials had not identified the athlete who died as of Thursday afternoon.

Users in the comments on one post to Instagram posted various messages of condolences under a video of a cross-training athlete local media identified as the victim.

A video livestreamed from the event reportedly appeared to show a swimmer in the event struggling in the water at Fort Worth's Marine Creek Lake.

In a statement from the fire department obtained by the Telegram, a spokesperson said, "Our hearts and thoughts and prayers go out to the family members that were affected today in this tragic event, the CrossFit community and the community here in Fort Worth, Texas."

This is the first year the CrossFit Games have been held in Texas, the Telegram reported.