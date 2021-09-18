Watch
At long last, Ballmer, Clippers break ground on new home

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Los Angeles Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony of the Intuit Dome, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Clippers' long-awaited, $1.8 billion, the privately funded arena is officially named Intuit Dome. The practice facility, team offices for both business and basketball operations, retail space, and more will all be on the site when it opens in 2024. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 17:22:50-04

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The design meetings have been going on for years. Technology has evolved throughout the process.

Painstaking decisions were made right down to what an inch or two difference in leg room between rows would mean or where cupholders should be affixed to the seats.

Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers are finally ready to build their new home.

The Clippers’ long-awaited, $1.8 billion, privately funded arena officially got a name. It'll be called Intuit Dome when it opens in 2024.

The team made that announcement on the day of the formal groundbreaking ceremony.

