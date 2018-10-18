Alliance of American Football releases season schedule for San Diego Fleet

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Fleet will begin play Feb. 9 at San Antonio and play its first game at SDCCU Stadium Feb. 17 against the Atlanta Legends, whose coaching staff includes former NFL star quarterback Michael Vick, the Alliance of American Football announced.



The Fleet will play host to the San Antonio Commanders Feb. 24. San Antonio is coached by Mike Riley, the San Diego Chargers coach from 1999-2001.



The Fleet's other home games will be on March 9 against the Salt Lake Stallions, coached by former NFL and college coach Dennis Erickson, March 17 against the Birmingham Iron and April 14 against the Arizona Hotshots, coached by former Washington, UCLA and Colorado coach Rick Neuheisel, the Chargers starting quarterback during the 1987 NFL players strike.