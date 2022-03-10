49ers fan punched during NFC championship out of coma

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A San Francisco 49ers fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched during a confrontation at SoFi Stadium in January is out of a coma and back in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Daniel Luna's attorney and a family friend said Wednesday that Luna woke up from the coma in the last week or two in Los Angeles and returned to the San Francisco Bay Area where he is working on his recovery.

A suspect, identified as Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, was criminally charged earlier this month.

Luna had to be put into a medically induced coma after he was punched, fell and struck his head on the ground during the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.