2022 NCAA Tournament First Round games to be played at Viejas Arena on San Diego State campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – South Region No. 1 seed Arizona is among the teams playing first round games of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena on the San Diego State University campus.

The games begin with the first round on Friday, March 18, with the second round games to be played Sunday, March 20.

The first round matchups on March 18:

West Region



No. 3 Texas Teach vs. No. 14 Montana State, 10:45 a.m. tip-off

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers or No. 11 Notre Dame, 1:15 p.m.

South Region



No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State or No. 16 Bryant, 4:27 p.m. tip-off

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU, 6:57 p.m.

Winners in each Region matchup will face each other on Sunday, March 20.