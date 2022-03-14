Watch
2022 NCAA Tournament First Round games to be played at Viejas Arena on San Diego State campus

Darron Cummings/AP
Posted at 12:02 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 15:44:00-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – South Region No. 1 seed Arizona is among the teams playing first round games of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena on the San Diego State University campus.

The games begin with the first round on Friday, March 18, with the second round games to be played Sunday, March 20.

The first round matchups on March 18:

West Region

  • No. 3 Texas Teach vs. No. 14 Montana State, 10:45 a.m. tip-off
  • No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers or No. 11 Notre Dame, 1:15 p.m.

South Region

  • No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State or No. 16 Bryant, 4:27 p.m. tip-off
  • No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU, 6:57 p.m.

Winners in each Region matchup will face each other on Sunday, March 20.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
