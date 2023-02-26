Snow in Mount Laguna creates a winter wonderland for visitors

MOUNT LAGUNA, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents of San Diego County came out in droves Saturday to see snow that has blanketed even lower elevations of the mountains.

The base of Mount Laguna looked like a winter wonderland with children throwing snowballs and sledding down hills not normally covered by snow.

“We usually plan to go up like 40 minutes but there’s no reason cause it’s all here,” Kristi Lyons, a San Diego mom, said at the base of the mountain.

The snow is falling at the base of Mount Laguna! A lot of people are here from San Diego to go sledding. #CaliforniaSnow ⁦@10News⁩ pic.twitter.com/plDLb7eTRW — Austin Grabish (@AustinGrabish) February 25, 2023

“There are snowball fights. We can make snowmen. It’s very fun,” said Ali Alusbi, 10.

Levi Lyons, 8, came with his parents and was decked out in snow goggles.

“It’s so fun because there’s so many mountains to slide down and you can make so many snowballs.”

At higher elevations, the crowds were even larger with dozens of people sledding down hills and making snowmen.

Escondido resident Kulbinder Bains brought his four Siberian Huskies to start training them to pull him in the snow.

“It’s kind of a hobby,” Bains said.