Smashed window prompts temporarily closure of House of Israel in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A smashed window at the House of Israel in Balboa Park has prompted the volunteer in charge of the building to close it until further notice.

Citing safety concerns, Ruth Mastron confirmed the cottage, normally open on weekends, will be closed.

“It's a kind of a travesty,” said Ron Valantine, who’s spent decades volunteering next door at the House of Germany cottage.

“Our group here is very peaceful. We try to get along with each other and we help each other out. We welcome any nation that wants to become a member."

Jewish Federation of San Diego CEO Heidi Gantwerk said people are stressed and anxious watching the war between Israel and Hamas play out. She said it’s unlike anything she’s seen before.

“They're afraid to participate in their daily lives. They're afraid to be visibly Jewish. And there is no actual known threat right now.”

Gantwerk was born in Israel and has been deeply involved in Jewish organizations for decades.

She said the federation was already seeing “alarming increases” in anti-Semitic incidents before the deadly October 7th attack by Hamas on Israel.

“We are struggling as a community, but we are also resolved as a community to stand in support of Israel and our brothers and sisters there.”

San Diego Police confirmed they are investigating the incident Tuesday at the House of Israel as vandalism and said they aren’t yet sure if a rock or other object was used to smash the window.