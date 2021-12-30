Sing Along With The ‘Peanuts’ Gang To ‘Auld Lang Syne’ In New Year’s Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As the holiday season winds down into New Year’s, everyone is preparing to celebrate the start of 2022. Whether it’s a big party like at Times Square or maybe something a little more intimate at home with some yummy food and drink, the strains of the traditional New Year’s song “Auld Lang Syne” will be heard around the world.

To mark the end of 2021 and the start of 2022, the Peanuts characters have gathered together to present a sing-along video the entire family can enjoy. This holiday season, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy and the gang had a brand-new animated holiday special that’s been airing since Dec. 10 on the Apple+ streaming service called “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne.”

In conjunction with this new holiday special, Apple+ released a sing-along video for the full song on YouTube that everyone can watch at their New Year’s Eve party, even if you don’t subscribe to Apple TV+.

The video features everyone’s favorite Peanuts characters including Charlie Brown, his sister Sally, Lucy and her brother Linus, Peppermint Patty, who is wearing quite the fancy bow in her hair, her friend Marcie, Pig Pen and Schroeder playing the piano. And it wouldn’t be the Peanuts gang without Snoopy — and as a bonus, we get to see Snoopy’s extended family joining in on various instruments to accompany Schroeder.

The Peanuts video shows the lyrics on screen as they sing, making it easy for the young members of your New Year’s celebration to sing along with everyone:

This is the perfect karaoke version of a song that millions of people sing but may not know the exact lyrics or meaning behind them!

What Does Auld Lang Syne Mean?

According to USA Today, famous Scottish poet Robert Burns gets credit for writing the lyrics back in 1788. However, the newspaper talked with the director of the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, David Hopes, who clarified in an email that the lyrics were not original to Burns, writing that Burns adapted an earlier version that had been written down by another Scottish poet, Allan Ramsay. The museum displays both versions of the written lyrics.

And, what does “Auld Lang Syne” actually mean? The Manchester Evening News reported the English translation of the Scottish phrase means “old long ago,” or as we more commonly say, “the good old days.”

Now you can sing the song with old friends and know both the lyrics and the origin story of “Auld Lang Syne.” You’ll be ready to start 2022 on the right note!

