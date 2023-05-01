Seven found dead in search for missing teens, family in Oklahoma

On Monday afternoon investigators found seven bodies on a property in Henryetta, Oklahoma, a town about an hour south of Tulsa. It is believed to be the remains of a missing person named Jesse McFadden, along with two missing teens and four others.

The identities had not been confirmed by authorities as of Monday afternoon.

What happened?

The case began as an endangered alert for a teen named Ivy Webster, 14, and another named Brittany Brewer, 16.

The two were last seen on May 1st at around 1:30 a.m. local time in Henryetta.

A man named Jesse McFadden is suspected in the girls disappearance. McFadden has a criminal history, including convictions of rape and larceny in 2004. He is also on the sex offender registry.

McFadden was due in court Monday for soliciting a minor and possession of child pornography.

Scripps News Tulsa learned that, in addition to the missing teens, no one has heard from McFadden's stepdaughter Tiffany, her two brothers, nor McFadden's wife.

Ivy's mother said Ivy's Life360 location-based tracking app had been turned off and that it was unusual for her not to respond to calls or texts.

What's happening now?

Multiple law enforcement officers and the medical examiner were outside McFadden’s home and property in Henryetta, waiting on a search warrant.

A white Chevy Avalanche with an Oklahoma tag displaying LRW-469 is suspected in connection to the case.

Scripps News Tulsa flew a drone near McFadden's property and spotted the vehicle there across from McFadden's home.

A nearby homeowner said he talked to McFadden on Saturday and said he had asked to park there because he was “hiding it from a family member.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office in the search. Anyone with information on the teens should cal 911.

