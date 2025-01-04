Services held for Jimmy Carter in his home state

(KGTV) GEORGIA — ABC 10 News this morning with Aaron Dickens and Moses Small.

Here is our top story this morning.

Saturday begins a week of funeral services, to say farewell to former president Jimmy Carter. He was the oldest living president in America.

Carter died on December 29th. He was 100 years old.

His remains were carried through his hometown, Plains Georgia on Saturday morning.

A service was held at his childhood home.

There will be six days of services for the president.

His remains will be carried to the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta.

Services will be held there Saturday evening. Carter was the 39th President of the United States.