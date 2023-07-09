Second Chance Beer Co. debuts new beer for Pride

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Torie Berkel of Second Chance Beer and

and Mark Maddox of San Diego Pride joined ABC 10News This Morning to discuss the new beer sold exclusively at the Pride Festival in Balboa Park.

Second Chance Beer Co. had the opportunity to work with San Diego Pride to brew this exclusive beer. All beer sales will go directly to benefit Pride to help support LGBTQ+ education programs and philanthropic work.

Watch the full interview on July 9 at the top of this page and learn more about this special beer at secondchancebeer.com.

