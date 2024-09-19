Local teen inspiring women to work in construction industry

(KGTV) LAKESIDE — "I think it is quite innovative that people who served our country are going to get compensated. It is great for me to be apart of something that is memorable and has meaning," said Grace Diaz.

Diaz is a junior at Poway High school. She showed me around this tiny home she and her classmates are building. Diaz is one of the only girls in the construction program at her school.

"It feels great. I am bringing awareness to the trade and the community. I want to tell people women can participate in jobs that men would usually just do," she added.

According to the Department of Labor, women make up about 10% of the construction workforce and get paid less.

"I wish there were more women in the trade. We need more representation," said Diaz.

Diaz is among dozens of students building the homes at the AGC Apprenticeship Training Facility in Lakeside. It is a local trade school. They are partnering with the Warrior Village Project. The nonprofit provides housing for homeless veterans. Each school is building its own house.

"The goal is to build one house during one academic school year so the students that start building a house see it through its completion," said Mark Pilcher, Founder of the Warrior Village Project.

Grace hopes to finish this house by the time she graduates and see more women participate.

"My advice to other women. Just do it! Go for it! It is going to be scary. Walk through that door. Take it one day at a time," she added.

We wish her the best of luck!