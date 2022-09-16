Save $70 on these Apple AirPods right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Apple AirPods are designed for use with iPhones and iPads, but you can pair the Bluetooth audio devices with almost any phone or computer. And right now, you can get a pair for nearly 30% off.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds were engineered for a rich audio experience. They are designed with Spatial Audio, which immerses you in sound, and Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music to your ears.

These Apple AirPods feature active noise cancellation that blocks outside noise and Transparency mode, allowing you to hear and interact with the world around you.

Since they come with three sizes of silicone tips, you can customize the fit. They are sweat and water-resistant, as well.

Apple AirPods Pro’s charging case allows you to charge them wirelessly, and you can enjoy more than 24 hours of total listening time.

Setup is simple, and you can share music between two sets of Apple AirPods. In addition, you have quick access to Siri (just say, “Hey Siri”), and you can choose to have Siri announce your messages.

Apple AirPods Pro has more than 116,200 ratings on Amazon and 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers who reviewed the Apple AirPods love the sound quality and noise cancellation they provide.

“The sound quality is pretty great considering they are earbuds,” wrote reviewer TR, who shared a photo. “They are comfy to wear for a long period of time. They do not make the ears sore. The noise cancellation is next level.”

Many customers also appreciate the earbuds’ transparency mode feature, which allows you to keep your Apple AirPods in and still hear what’s happening around you when you need to.

“Transparency mode was why I bought these,” wrote reviewer Thegrove. “I did not expect much but I could recognize speech without all the noise and distortions, also better than Bose hear aid.”

Another popular aspect is the battery life.

“I’ve used them for a couple of months now and I LOVE THESE,” wrote reviewer Mindy M, who also posted a picture. “I have small ears & most other ear buds/air pods are too big & make my ears sore. These are almost a perfect fit. I can wear them for a couple of hours & am totally fine. I love that they recharge in the case, and I don’t have to plug them in often (a big difference from my other knock-offs). Battery life is great, as well.”

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds are usually about $250 on Amazon. However, they are currently 28% off, so you can get a pair for $179.98.

Treat yourself or stash them away for a wonderful Christmas gift.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.