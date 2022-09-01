San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 1, 2022: Heatwave continues with potential record breaking temps

Another brutal day in terms of the heat throughout our county as an Excessive Heat Warning takes front and center for the bulk of California ahead of a busy holiday weekend.

After a mild start, coastal temperatures climb rapidly near 80 by the 11A hour and close to 90 inland. By noon, coastal communities will hover in the mid 80s, with upper 80s the more north you are along I-5. Meanwhile, inland areas continue to bake in the upper 90s with low 100s forecasted for Escondido, Poway, Ramona and Alpine. Daytime highs along the mountains and deserts will be comparable to yesterday in the 90s and high 100s. Julian will see a slight dip in temperatures but likely unnoticeable. Daytime highs trend anywhere from 5-15 degrees above average, countywide, over the next several days.

Monsoonal flow ushering in moisture from our south will ramp up humidity levels this afternoon, helping with the fire fight in Dulzura. Despite relative humidity numbers and 10-20 mph wind gusts, temperatures unfortunately won't be on their side as this heat is expected to stick around through early next week.

The heat spikes Saturday for our valley and coastal communities with beaches topping near 90 by Sunday and inland valleys in the 100-105 range.

As far as relief, we'll see a gradual dip in temperatures middle of next week but we'll still remain toasty and above average.

Heat is a silent killer so it's important to stay cautious in these conditions, especially if you're spending long periods outside. Try to conduct outdoor chores or work in the early morning or late evening, stay hydrated and wear light-colored, and loose clothing. Check your backseat in the heat, and check on those vulnerable, elderly and without AC.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 77-87°

Inland: 90-103°

Mountains: 89-103°

Deserts: 110-114°

