San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 30, 2022: Monsoon activity dominates the weekend

You may wake up to water spots or a wet driveway following light showers overnight.

Monsoonal moisture has assisted in pop-up showers and increasing clouds from the beaches to our deserts.

Today’s thunderstorm activity will likely be confined to the mountains and deserts but some of that moisture resulting in instability could move more westward, giving the beaches and inland valleys a shot for scattered showers throughout the day.

The NWS has issued a Flood Watch for our mountains and deserts in effect until 11PM Saturday. Thunderstorms could lead to abrupt downpours, hail, gusty winds, and localized flooding. Use extreme caution during daytime travel along the foothill, mountains, and deserts.

Meanwhile, a Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for our coastal communities until Wednesday. The beaches could see pop-up thunderstorm or two. As far as surf, localized sets up to 7’ are expected, it’s advised you swim near a lifeguard if you’re heading in the water.

Peak storm activity is expected around noon, slowly diminishing overnight before picking up power again midday Sunday.

This monsoonal pattern sticks around through Sunday, potentially lingering into Monday before drier conditions mid-week.

Another surge of monsoonal flow is expected next weekend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77

Inland: 80-92

Mountains: 84-90

Deserts: 101-106

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.