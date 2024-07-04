San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 4, 2024: Ridge of high pressure will bake California through next week

A prolonged heatwave will bake interior parts of the county now through next week as a ridge of high pressure settles over northern California.

Marine layer clouds have extended towards the inland valleys, contributing to cooling, so take advantage of the mild conditions before the warm-up this afternoon.

The inland valleys will bake today, and daytime temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average. Valley neighborhoods will climb to the mid-to-upper 80s, the mountains to the mid-90s, and the deserts to mid- and near 115.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts through next week. Everyone except the coast will be under an Excessive Heat Warning by Friday morning. The heat peaks on Friday and Saturday, and by tomorrow afternoon, Ramona could break their daily maximum temperature while Borrego Springs will likely break an all-time record-high temperature.

As we look ahead to next week, no relief is in sight. Despite the heat peaking this weekend, we'll remain hot as the ridge sits parked over much of the West Coast.

The fire danger will be elevated now through next week. Refrain from uncontrolled burns and check loose parts and tire tread on your vehicles.

In this heat, it's important to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities during the peak heat. In addition, check on those vulnerable or susceptible to heat-related illnesses and make sure they have adequate cooling systems.

High surf and strong rip currents will target the beaches starting today. A Beach Hazards Statement is in place for the coastline starting Thursday morning and lasting through Sunday afternoon. We'll have 3 to 5-foot waves with isolated sets up to 7 feet. Rip currents will be strong, so make sure you swim near a lifeguard if you are inexperienced in entering the water.

4th of July Highs:

Coast: 74-82°

Inland: 82-98°

Mountains: 94-104°

Deserts: 113-116°

