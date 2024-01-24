San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 24, 2024: Showers chances increase Thursday morning then mostly dry

Besides a slight chance of showers on Thursday morning, dry weather is on tap as we roll out the second half of the workweek. With fewer clouds in the mix, we're waking up much cooler with the 30s returning for some mountain communities. This afternoon, temperatures will trend cooler than where we should be this time of year. Coastal and valley highs will top in the low 60s, mountain highs in the low 50s, and low 70s in the deserts. Low clouds will mix out, leading to partly sunny skies this afternoon.

A storm system pushing a lot of rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest and Northern California will pass through, increasing onshore flow for most of Southern California. In San Diego, we'll see clouds increase overnight, with the chance for scattered showers on Thursday morning. We'll start clearing up and dry out by late Thursday afternoon. As onshore flow increases, strong winds will target the mountain and desert communities, with gusts up to 45mph.

High pressure will re-strengthen beginning on Friday, with a significant warm-up this weekend. Daytime highs will soar to the 70s for the coast and valley neighborhoods, and by Sunday, most of the inland communities will inch close to 80 degrees.

Enjoy these dry conditions and prepare for future wet weather. Looking ahead to the end of January and the start of February, another storm could bring several more inches of rain for days straight.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-65°

Inland: 58-64°

Mountains: 53-61°

Deserts: 68-70°

