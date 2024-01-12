San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 12, 2024: Tranquil days and frosty nights into the weekend

We're drying out, but cool air continues to linger as we kick off your Friday.

A Frost Advisory is in place for the valleys and deserts through 8 A.M. Residents should put sensitive plants inside, and you should also bring in pets overnight now through the weekend as temperatures drop below or near freezing for many of our valley and foothill neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for the beaches as King Tides continue with peak heights near 7 feet around 9 A.M. Extremely high tides will lead to low-lying flooding in parking lots and boardwalks and elevated risk for coastal erosion.

Tranquil and primarily sunny conditions are on tap through Saturday, with mild days. As we inch towards the evenings, temperatures will continue to plummet near or below freezing for the passes and mountains and in the 40s for the coastal and beach communities.

A disturbance will increase clouds late Saturday through Sunday morning, potentially squeezing out light scattered showers. Gusty winds up to 55mph will target the mountains and deserts during this time.

A ridge of high pressure re-develops next week with slight warming and daytime highs near seasonal.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 57-64°

Mountains: 50-57°

Deserts: 60-63°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.