San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 4, 2023: The return of Santa Anas with a mini warm-up

It's the return of Santa Anas as we kick off a new workweek.

We're already starting to see an uptick in winds across the mountains and valleys as wind direction shifted overnight, now out of the north and east. This Santa Ana event will be mild over the next few days, with noticeable warming in the afternoon, now through Wednesday. Wind gusts will climb up to 40mph across wind-prone pockets in the valleys and mountains. Relative humidity levels will drop ever so slightly between 20 and 40 percent.

On Wednesday, winds weaken, and we'll slowly have the return of onshore flow cooling us down for the second half of the week.

Then this weekend, high-pressure re-develops, ushering in another warm-up with above-average temperatures.

Overall, we'll stay brisk in the mornings and nights and pleasant during the day. We'll have partly cloudy skies this afternoon, with better clearing starting Tuesday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76

Valleys: 74-79

Mountains: 62-71

Deserts: 73-75

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.