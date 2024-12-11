San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 11, 2024: Calmer winds but still dry through Wednesday

Strong Santa Ana winds hit San Diego County hard over the past 24 hours. The strongest wind gust clocked in at 95 mph at Sill Hill, located between Julian and Alpine. This is always one of the windiest spots when Santa Ana winds roll in.

Other notable wind gusts:

East Willows in Alpine at 72mph

Santa Ysabel near Julian 72 mph

Rancho Bernardo 51mph

Carlsbad 30mph

While the worst of the Santa Ana winds have passed, gusty and dry conditions will continue today. Expect sustained winds from the east and northeast between 5 and 15 mph and gusts of 30mph. Humidity levels will remain low between 5 and 15%, and with the dry brush from the lack of rain, fire danger will remain elevated. Humidity will recover by Thursday as the sea breeze returns.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. A series of storms will pass by to the north of us, bringing more clouds locally and a small chance of rain Thursday night. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and another storm passing by to the north will bring more clouds this weekend, though it doesn't look likely for any rain.

It will be cooler Thursday and Friday, becoming slightly warmer by the weekend, but overall, pleasant temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for most of the county and 50s in the mountains.

We could see another round of Santa Ana winds on Sunday, which could dry things out and bring strong winds once again to the county's eastern half.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 74-77°

Mountains: 58-68°

Deserts: 66-69°

