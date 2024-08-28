San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 28, 2024: Near seasonal temperatures now through end of August

Thanks to a storm moving through Canada, the entire county will be slightly cooler, with temperatures nearly 5 degrees below average through the end of the week. This passing trough will also bring gusty winds to the mountains and deserts, with westerly winds of 20 to 40mph through Thursday.

The marine layer will continue spreading further inland and take longer to clear near the coast. Expect less extensive and patchy marine layer clouds starting Thursday as the winds shift and weak monsoon flow returns.

Weak high pressure may bring a surge of monsoon moisture on Thursday and Friday, though at this point, it does not look likely to see any showers or thunderstorms in the mountains. It may be a bit more humid, but it won't be too bad compared to past moisture surges we've felt this summer.

Things will warm slightly by Labor Day and continue into early next week, though temperatures will still trend near average. Expect 70s to a few low-80s at the coast, upper 80s and a few low-90s inland, mid-80s in the mountains, and near 110 in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 81-92°

Mountains: 86-96°

Deserts: 107-111°

