San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 22, 2024: Temps will continue dropping now through the weekend

Temperatures will continue dropping today, reaching nearly 10 degrees, as an area of low pressure dives south, ushering in cooler temperatures and increasing onshore flow. By this weekend, daytime highs will trend up to 10 degrees below normal, with Saturday being the coolest day.

In addition, winds across the mountains and deserts will strengthen with isolated gusts near 30mph. Meanwhile, a nice sea breeze will blanket the coastal communities. Over the next few days, fire danger will remain elevated due to the warm temperatures and strong winds.

The marine layer will deepen towards the valleys each morning before mixing out by mid-to-late morning.

On Sunday, we'll experience noticeable warming that will last through next week. Another push of monsoonal moisture will increase our chances for mountain and desert thunderstorms.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 81-91°

Mountains: 83-93°

Deserts: 105-109°

