San Diego's rainy weather brings potholes and costly car repairs

SAN DIEGO — If there’s one thing San Diegans know about the roads, it’s that when it rains, potholes follow.

And for Benjamin Hart, owner of TBH Complete Auto Care in Kearny Mesa, that means more business — but not the kind of typical maintenance he hopes to see.

"You're hitting a pothole, what, once a day? Even if it's minor, it's shifting the alignment in your vehicle," Hart said.

Hart warns that frequent pothole hits can knock a car’s alignment out of place, leading to uneven tire wear and costly repairs.

"Alignment is measured by degrees, so even a small shift can cause excessive tire wear," he explained. Since new tires are expensive, he recommends getting an alignment check at least once a year San Diego.

One easy way to check if your tires are still safe? A simple penny test.

"Take a penny and place it into the tread of your tire. If the rubber doesn’t cover Lincoln’s face, it’s time for new tires," Hart advised.

With San Diego’s pothole problem worsening, ABC 10News reached out to the city’s Transportation Department for an update. Officials say that in good weather, they deploy up to nine pothole crews daily to address reports submitted through the Get It Done app.

By 1 p.m. on Friday, more than 100 repair requests had already been submitted.

While the city works on repairs, Hart urges drivers to be proactive to protect their cars:

