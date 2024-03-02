San Diego Science and Engineering Festival Expo happening rain or shine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Science and Engineering Festival is taking over Snapdragon Stadium to elevate science in the community and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

One of the key ingredients was fun.

“Vinegar in a bottle, baking soda in a balloon. Mix them both together. We’re going to see what they can do. [It's a] Chemical reaction. Let them see it happen, carbon dioxide appears. A gas we breathe out, we don’t know where it goes. A balloon blows up in here. Go," sang Roy Moye, a singing engineer, as he showed off an experiment.

The other ingredient was lots of passion.

The expo’s host, Roy Moye, better known as the singing engineer hopes his work will encourage diversity in STEM.

“Really specifically try to reach to our black and brown younger generation. I happen to be black, Puerto Rican and Mexican. [I am] an aerospace engineer. I got to have this journey so I want them to have that same journey too," he said.

He is not the only one hoping to show the community how fun and interactive science can be.

The expo had over 100 interactive exhibitors, including San Diego State. It showed off sea urchins.

“Here on the right, these circular animals are Lytechinus pictus also known as the painted sea urchin. These sea urchins are actually San Diego locals. These were collected off the coast of Point Loma,” said Jenna Luc.

Jenna Luc is a master’s student studying cellular molecular and biology with an emphasis in microbiology.

She was hopeful this would be the reaction to her exhibit.

“I really want these kids to be like, ‘Wow! That was really cool. I was able to meet an organism that I've never even seen before that doesn’t look like me but is also living,'" said Luc.

The expo will last until 5 p.m. and is free. You can find information on the exhibitors here.