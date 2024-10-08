San Diego Police beef up presence around Petco Park during Dodgers-Padres series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is increasing security when the Padres host the Dodgers at Petco Park on Tuesday and Wednesday during the National League Division Series.

"We are gonna have an increased presence," San Diego Police Captain Wes Morris said. Morris knows that tensions aren't just high between the two teams, but as evident Sunday night, between fans too.

As the series moves to San Diego, Morris says SDPD plans to have more officers out before, during, and after games, in the East Village and Gas Lamp quarter of downtown, as well as in the stadium too.

"Enjoy the excitement, but maintain your self-control," Morris says to fans. "We don't want some lack of indiscretion, your actions, to bleed over beyond nine innings and have ramifications the next day."

Padres fan Griffin Jimenez traveled to Dodger Stadium Sunday for Game 2 of the series. He took photos and videos throughout the game, including when play was paused as fans threw objects toward Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar.

"From our vantage point, it was pretty clear that something was going on in left field, and (Padres Manager Mike) Shildt booked it out there," Jimenez told ABC 10News.

Jimenez posted videos online from his seat behind the Padres dugout, on the first base line.

He captured a back-and-forth between Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis, seemingly mocking Dodger fans after he hit a late home run.

But before that, he captured a shot as umpires stopped Game 2 for nine minutes, as fans started throwing balls and beer cans at Profar, and then Tatis.

"That was a wild episode to watch," Jimenez recounts.

The late-inning behavior serves as a great example of the rivalry going too far.

"In the parking lot had some interactions, where they just want to talk to you and get you to respond, but we just ignore them," Jimenez said.

A spokesperson for the Padres says the club has additional security staff and police at Petco Park for all post-season games.

Jimenez says Sunday night wasn't anything he hadn't seen at a game before. He felt safe the whole time. He'll be at Petco Park on Tuesday night.

"You never know how many great playoff games we're going to be in, and, you know, if I had missed yesterday, it would have been fun on TV, but being there was even more fun."

The Padres say the organization has a zero-tolerance policy for abusive language or behavior. Any fan that violates its code of conduct may be ejected.