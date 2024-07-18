San Diego native to appear next to Vice Presidential candidate

From the suburb of Rancho Penasquitos to the National spotlight, Wednesday marks a big night for a San Diego woman who went on to become a Yale-educated lawyer. She is standing by the side of the Republican vice presidential nominee, JD Vance.

"Actually, I went to Mt. Carmel High School in Penasquitos, so I don't think it was at the same time," said Mayor Bill Wells.

El Cajon mayor and Congressional Candidate Bill Wells is at the Republican National Convention, serving as a delegate for the State of California.

He said he's happy she's a San Diego County native because it's important to keep California on the map in Republican politics.

"I think so much of the way that national politics is, they think that California is a lost cause— that it's a one-party state with no hope for Republicans, and I don't think that's the case. I think that people are more pragmatic than it seems. I'm hoping that presidential politics can be more interested in what's happening in California and Southern California. That might be an entree into that," said Wells.

Mayor Wells isn't alone in thinking Usha Vance will have some influence.

"I think the wives always have an influence. We know that," said Greg Lansing.

Greg and Laine Lansing are also delegates from San Diego County.

They said the Vice Presidential pick has been an exciting topic.

"Everyone was talking about it. Who would it be, but we all came to the conclusion that whoever it would be—whatever president trump picks would be best. Personally, I was hoping for Sarah Huckabee," said Laine Lansing.

Her husband was hoping for Tim Scott, and so was Mayor Wells, but they all agree he's a good choice.

"He's younger. He's got a lot of energy. He's dynamic. He's extremely accomplished, and I think he's willing to fight for causes for the American families," said Mayor Wells.

