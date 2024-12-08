Rolando area shooting leaves two injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Rolando area that left a man and woman injured early Sunday.

Authorities said they responded to multiple shots fired behind 7073 El Cajon Blvd., near the intersection of 70th St.

Police said the unknown suspects approached the victims while sitting in their vehicle and opened fire. The vehicle was parked in an alleyway at the time.

Both parties were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how many suspects were involved and if there is any connection between the victims and suspects. No other information was released.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.