15 robot vacuums on sale right now at Amazon

Vacuuming the floors helps your home look tidier instantly. Experts say that regular vacuuming (once or twice a week) can also help keep allergens low. And having a robotic vacuum cleaner makes it easier to keep up with that cleaning schedule.

They can be expensive, though, so when we find good robot vacuums on sale, we’re glad to let you know.

The Best Robot Vacuums on Sale

Keep reading for a comprehensive collection of highly rated robot vacuums on sale right now. Their features, sizes and price points vary, so you can browse to find the one that best suits your cleaning needs and your budget.

Samsung’s Jet Bot uses detailed floor maps controlled using your mobile device. It determines the type of floor surface and optimizes suction power to clean efficiently. Since it’s compatible with Bixby, Google Assistant and Alexa, you can also use voice commands to vacuum.

This robot vacuum is on sale for $525 (from $599) and has mostly stellar grades from more than 200 Amazon users.

With a side brush and a floating rolling brush, this robot vacuum can loosen, sweep and pick up dirt from all sorts of surfaces and even corners. It runs for up to 110 minutes on a single charge and cleans in tidy rows, thanks to advanced visual mapping.

You can get this Yeedi vacuum for about $230 (from $300), when you apply the $70-off coupon on the Amazon page right now.

If you’re looking for a serious deal on a robot vacuum, check this one. The brushless suction port of the OKP Life KS means no tangled hair. It features four cleaning modes and runs for up to 100 minutes before automatically docking to recharge.

This robot vacuum is marked down to half price, from $300 to about $149, a $40 off coupon brings the price down to $109.

The ultra-slim body of the Lefant M210B allows it to glide under furniture effortlessly. Using the app, you can set a cleaning schedule, change the mode or suction level and more, even if you’re not home.

Normally $240, it’s now marked down to $220 and you can take off an additional $90 if you add a coupon using a checkbox on the item page, taking it down to $130.

This vacuum is especially built to tackle pet hair. It automatically cleans at a scheduled time, or you can start with the press of a button.

The Noisz is on sale for $135, down from $164.

This robot vacuum has four cleaning modes: Auto Clean, Edge Clean, Spot Clean or Scheduled Clean. Built-in sensors keep it from banging into walls or falling down stairs. It can pick up hairs, dirt and debris on hard floors or low-pile carpets.

You can get the V3s Pro for $135 (from $160) when you apply the $25 off coupon on the product page at Amazon.

With an 11-inch diameter and less than 3-inch height, this robot vacuum robot can get under most furniture for a thorough cleaning with high coverage. It features a robust digital motor, brushless suction and four cleaning modes. Plus, you can add a mop feature, sold separately.

The Lefant M210 is more than 60% off right now at $95, down from $270.

This vacuum’s path-tracking sensor and dynamic navigation provide calculated cleaning across all surfaces. App control and automatic suction adjustment make cleanup a breeze. It’s got strong overall ratings from thousands of Amazon customers.

Right now, you can save $90 on the RoboVac G30 and get it for $230.

This top-rated robot vacuum features precision low-light navigation, so it is precise and efficient in bright or dark rooms. In addition, it can map and automatically recognize up to four levels of your home.

The Roborock S4 Max is currently on sale for $380 (from $430), plus you can clip a coupon on the page and save an additional $80 on top!

You can control the BoostIQ RoboVac using the EufyHome app, Alexa or Google Assistant. When needed, it automatically increases suction power and promises to be no louder than a microwave oven when it’s working.

With a list price of $280, this robot vacuum is on sale for $250 right now, with a coupon to save an additional $60 taking the final price to $190.

The Braava Jet M6 can navigate around objects and under furniture to clean finished hard floors, including hardwood, tile and stone. It learns the layout of your home and, if the battery is low, will recharge then pick up where it left off.

This nifty gadget is on sale for $349 from it’s usual price of $450.

Quiet operation and mighty suction power let this vacuum perform well without interrupting your day. It is built to clean hard floors to medium-pile carpets and will run for up 100 minutes on a charge.

This bestselling robot vacuum is normally $230, but is marked down to $200 and has a coupon that allows you to take another $50 off that price, making it a real deal.

Features of this vacuum include OpticEye motion tracking and dual gyroscopes. In addition, it can create route algorithms to thoroughly clean floors and decrease missed areas. It also contains a large dustbin and washable filter for minimal cleanup between uses.

The Roborock E4 Mop Robot is on sale for $270 from $380 right now, and you can clip a $70 off coupon to bring the price down to $200.

The versatile Yeedi Vac Station features excellent suction power and a smart mopping system. This enables it to perform powerful vacuuming and deep mopping simultaneously.

This robot vacuum/mop combo lists at $550 but is on sale for $500 and you can take another $130 off with a coupon at Amazon right now for some serious savings.

With LiDAR navigation and a Z-shape cleaning route, this robot vac provides accurate home mapping and thorough cleaning. It also features a long-range adjustable water tank. It can mop up to 1610 square feet and is adaptable for different floor types. Amazon users have given it an overall grade of 4.5 stars out of five, showing it apparently lives up to its billing.

You get this vacuum on a major discount right now. It’s on sale for $460 (from $600) and that’s before you take an extra $30 with an Amazon coupon.

