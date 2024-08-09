Trump's plane lands in Billings, Montana, after reported mechanical issue

The plane of former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump landed in Billings, Montana Friday afternoon.

Photos and video sent in by a viewer show the plane land and taxi down the runway.

According to the Billings Airport, Trump's plane landed in Billings after a mechanical issue. He is expected to take a private plane from there to the Bozeman Airport. Secret Service is doing a complete sweep of the airport here before that takes place.

Trump's plane lands in Billings ahead of Bozeman rally

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Bozeman Friday evening, with the former president slated to speak around 8:00 p.m. The rally will be at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman.

Trump has endorsed Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is scheduled to be at the Friday event. Sheehy is a Republican who is challenging incumbent Jon Tester, a Democrat, in one of the most highly-contested and expensive Senate races of 2024.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.