USPS hiring in San Diego County

A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 6:35 PM, May 14, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The United States Postal Service is looking to fill City Carrier Assistants positions in San Diego County.

All applicants must be 18 and older, able to pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation.

“There are numerous vacancies available now,” said San Diego Postmaster Cipriano Corona. “This is an excellent opportunity to work for the most trusted government agency in the country.”

The salary for a City Carrier Assistant (CCA) is $18.01 an hour. The employee will be required to work Saturdays and weekdays as needed. A CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions.

To apply for the positions and more info, click here.

