Watch

Rebound

Actions

USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Food Stamps
Posted at 6:04 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 21:04:42-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

In concrete terms, the average monthly per-person benefits will rise from $121 to $157.

Activists say the previous levels of pre-pandemic SNAP assistance simply weren’t enough, forcing many households to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or simply go hungry as the funds ran low toward the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound Resource Guide

Employment

Food

Health

Family & Child Care

Housing

Businesses

COVID-19 Data

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP