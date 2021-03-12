These 10 San Diego employers have the most job openings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ten San Diego County employers are seeking to fill more than 5,000 jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from the state Employment Development Department.

The list comes as San Diego County's jobless rate remains 8.1 percent, with 153,000 workers losing their payroll positions from January 2020 to January 2021.

Here is the EDD list of the number of open positions, with the data current as of January:

UC San Diego: 1,571

Thermo Fischer Scientific: 559

Scripps Health: 553

Sharp Health Care: 511

Anthem Blue Cross: 502

Qualcomm: 459

General Atomics: 424

Intuit: 392

Soliant: 346

Allied Universal: 282

Still, the competition is fierce.

Elmerissa Sheets, director of Talent Acquisition at Sharp Health Care, said the hospital system, said about half the advertised jobs do not require in-depth medical training.

"Even last year when the pandemic first started, around summer we were seeing for our entry-level jobs, those that have college degrees were applying because it was a little tougher with just the economy," she said.

Sheets said getting a quick certification, such as in Basic Life Support through the American Heart Association, can boost an applicant's chances for a callback.

A spokesman for Scripps Health said 72 percent of the jobs open are direct patient care clinical roles, of which 27 percent are registered nurses.