Sense of normalcy as San Diego preps to reopen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diegans packed the waterfront Sunday, a sense of normalcy less than 48 hours before the economy fully reopens.

Alexa Baughn describers much of her last year stuck at home, as the coronavirus pandemic changed life as San Diegans know it.

But on Sunday - she and her family strolled along the waterfront, along with hundreds of others. Across the street families packed the park outside the County Administration Building, children playing in the fountain pools.

"This is as far as I’m willing to take it right now," said Baughn, of El Cajon.

But her options around town will increase Tuesday, when the governor plans to fully reopen California's economy.

Capacity limits at restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters will lift. The Padres will welcome capacity crowds at Petco Park, SeaWorld will resume normal operations, and the San Diego Zoo will no longer require reservations to get in.

"I think we’re satisfied with the way everything is opening, and we’re pleased that it is," said Michael Fraire, of Mt. Helix.

The state says vaccinated individuals can lose the mask except in places such as k-12 schools, child care settings, health centers and public transit.

Barbara Fraire is vaccinated but will continue to wear a mask in the grocery store.

"I feel like that's the appropriate thing to do, and I don’t know how they're going to say, 'Oh yes, well we’ll trust you that you’re vaccinated or not vaccinated,'" she said.

The state will still require unvaccinated individuals to mask up in indoor public settings and workplaces.

Things, however, aren’t as clear in the workplace for vaccinated employees. Cal/OSHA will meet Thursday to adjust its indoor office mask mandate, which currently stands statewide.

Restrictions do remain for mega indoor events, which the state defines as those with 5,000 or more attendance. Through Oct. 1, attendees would require proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test.