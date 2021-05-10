Scoop San Diego returns this spring, with a twist

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Whether it's volunteers ready to tie up their shoelaces and help or organizers swiftly going through their to-do list, the founder of nonprofit Scoop San Diego, Daniel Szpak, is ready for his first in-person event since the pandemic and thinks most people are too.

"I think people are really excited to get out and in a safe way, for a fun event that's doing good things for the community,” said Szpak.

Szpak said Scoop San Diego raised $20,000 in its first year for Monarch Schools, and they were preparing to launch their second event of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic halted plans.

This year, the event's coming back to life but with a twist: "It's America's first drive-thru ice cream festival,” according to Szpak.

This year's event will be the same concept as in 2020, but this time guests will pay admission and get to enjoy sweet treats from the luxury of their car for a good cause.

"We're here to raise money for local nonprofits but also to support our ice cream and gelato shops because San Diego has come far in recent years,” said Szpak.

Szpak said the payoff this time is more meaningful because they'll be able to not only showcase local shops hit hard this past year, but raise donations for nonprofit Feeding San Diego, an organization that's still a big lifeline for people.

"We want to raise a lot of money for Feeding San Diego, but we also want to increase the food donations that they're able to get,” Szpak said.

By day, Szpak is a clinical research nurse for Alzheimer’s at UC San Diego Health, so whether it's there or at this month's event where he can find opportunity to help people.

"It really motivates and drives me to do better and do more, and I feel like I'm in a unique opportunity to do more,” said Szpak.

Scoop San Diego will take place May 22.