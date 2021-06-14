San Diego reopening brings workers back to the office

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Tuesday's reopening means employers across San Diego County will start bringing workers back to the office, and those going back to their desks are likely to notice some changes.

Signage, hand sanitizer, and even disposable gloves can be found around many corners of White Labs Yeast and Fermentation in Miramar.

Operations Director Neva Parker says with the state's reopening Tuesday, the plan is to bring back anyone who hasn't been on site.

“We're trying to follow the guidelines as closely as possible so that we can maintain a safe work environment for our staff,” she said Monday.

White Labs has about 100 local workers, some who analyze beverages in state of the art labs, while others manufacture yeast for brewing. That made the pandemic something of a tale of two office settings. On the manufacturing side, employees never really left, but in the opposite building, where corporate business takes place, things did empty out.

Parker says the area housed customer service and marketing, and some of those workers are now coming back.

Brewery Experience Manager Erik Fowler has a cubicle in the next room over - on Monday, he had that room to himself.

“Working closely with our brew team and our tasting room, it's important to be on site for that," he said. "It's been great but some of the camaraderie, workplace atmosphere has changed quite a bit."

Fowler said there's been a bit of hesitation among workers in terms of personal space, but noted the rapport is rebuilding - and Tuesday could be another step.

Meanwhile, Parker said White Labs is considering a hybrid model for employees who wish to work from home part time. She added that the company is hiring.

