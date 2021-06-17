Watch

San Diego deep cleaners slammed with work as California reopens

San Diego restaurants are helping local deep cleaners get businesses back to normal following Tuesday's big statewide reopening.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 16, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego restaurants are helping local deep cleaners get businesses back to normal following Tuesday's big statewide reopening.

Mike McCarthy owns Allstar Commercial Cleaning in Mission Valley, which specializes in deep cleans and sanitation for offices, commercial spaces, and restaurants.

"The calls have been picking up for a lot of restaurants. I guess that they didn't have deep cleaning services for the last year and now they're interested in having service again or getting deep cleaning," he told ABC 10News.

In the Gaslamp District, he's been helping both Garage Kitchen + Bar and its neighbor, The Shout! House, get ready to host more people.

"We've spent a significant amount of time and money on the cleaning aspect," said Josefine Jandinger, who does marketing for both spots.

She said that Garage Kitchen + Bar reopened in March after being closed since the start of the pandemic and that there are still several safety precautions in place, per CDC guidelines.

"Since we've been closed for more than a year, we have to really deep clean a venue with everything from high-dusting lamps and walls [and so on]," she added.

Jandinger told ABC 10News that The Shout! House used the shut down as a time to make some changes to the interior of the music venue, with a grand reopening planned for this summer. She said that the venue will do vaccination card checks at the front door.

"When we do reopen, it's going to be a better-remodeled version of what it was before COVID. It'll be Shout! House 2.0," said Jandinger.

Meanwhile, McCarthy said that he and his team of 30 employees will continue serving local shops and restaurants as fast as possible so that they can get back to serving San Diegans.

