San Diego amusement parks open with no capacity limits

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego amusement parks are back open with no capacity restrictions or social distancing required.

SeaWorld San Diego is now welcoming guests, including those from out of state. The park is now at full capacity for all shows and is able to pack all the roller coasters and rides without social distancing. They will continue with enhanced cleaning and sanitization and will follow state health department guidelines. If people are not fully vaccinated or don't have a negative COVID-19 test to show, they will need to continue wearing masks. The park says it has enough staff to handle increased capacity. SeaWorld San Diego's rescue team also never stopped working during the pandemic, rescuing over 38,000 animals this year and releasing them back safely into the wild.

The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park are also running with no capacity restrictions. Fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear masks. Unvaccinated guests 2 and under are still required to wear a mask indoors. Bus tours are also fully operational. Out of town and state guests are also welcomed.

LEGOLAND California is also welcoming out-of-town guests. The California Department of Public Health strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering theme parks. The resort does not require proof of vaccination. While masks are not required, the resort encourages guests to wear one. All guests are required to have a dated ticket or book a reservation in advance of their visit.