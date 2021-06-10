Reopening means San Diego concerts can resume in earnest

The state's reopening on Tuesday means concert venues across San Diego will be able to host live performances without capacity restrictions.

Still, not all of them will immediately pack their theaters and halls to levels seen before the pandemic.

“We want to try to get back to pre-covid, we want people to know that, 'Hey, the worst of it is behind us, let's try to work our way back into what we considered normal,'” said Scott Yeng, who owns The Holding Company, a three-level bar, restaurant and concert venue in Ocean Beach.

The venue plans to once again host live concerts on its ground-floor main stage starting June 15. The lineup through October includes the Ying Yang Twins and Montel Jordan.

Tickets went on sale last week and already 780 have been purchased.

“I think everybody is excited for music. It's one of those things, when we're happy, we listen to music. When we’re sad, we listen to music. Music really is what brings us all together and allows us to share an experience on a greater level,” Yang said.

The Holding Company has the capacity for 450 concertgoers, but is limiting attendance to about 300, so people can still have their own space to rock out.